New Albany Elementary School recently recognized faculty members that are National Board Certified. Pictured front row l-r: Sherilyn Goode, Shanna Daniel, Ashley Smith, Mikki Whisenant, Neely Robertson, Bridget Spencer, Balinda Denton, Tiffany Wilson, Vicky Latham; back row l-r: Christy Littlejohn, Tammie Reeder, April Hobson, Lisa Topper, Laura Reedy, Ginger Rhynes, Molly Bryan, Robin Willis, Angela Victory, Joanna Ozbirn.
National Board Certified faculty recognized
