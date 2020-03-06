National Board Certified faculty

New Albany Elementary School recently recognized faculty members that are National Board Certified. Pictured front row l-r:  Sherilyn Goode, Shanna Daniel, Ashley Smith, Mikki Whisenant, Neely Robertson, Bridget Spencer, Balinda Denton, Tiffany Wilson, Vicky Latham; back row l-r:  Christy Littlejohn, Tammie Reeder, April Hobson, Lisa Topper, Laura Reedy, Ginger Rhynes, Molly Bryan, Robin Willis, Angela Victory, Joanna Ozbirn.

