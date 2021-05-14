The New Albany Boys & Girls Club is gearing up for its annual summer program that kicks off in less than a month.
The program provides children with a quality way to spend their time during the summer, said New Albany Boys & Girls Club Unit Director Marquel Conner.
Many activities are offered during the program, which starts June 7 and runs through July 16. It is open for children ages 6 through 18, and the summer program meets Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the club located at 507 Oak St.
Conner said the summer program will feature art, education, physical education, outdoor activities and more. The program will focus on good character and leadership, he added. Some of the activities will promote academic success “because we want the students to retain what they learned during the school year throughout the summer.”
There will be guest speakers who come to the Boys & Girls Club to meet with the children as well.
Indoor sports, trivia question competitions and dancing are other activities that will be offered during the summer program. The children will also be served breakfast and lunch.
One of the highlights of the summer program will be partnering with New Albany Middle School to take part in a technology camp at the school’s Imagine Lab.
The Boys & Girls summer program will only be able to accept 60 children this summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There is still room available in the program, which currently at about 70 percent capacity.
“We still have a few slots available,” Conner said.
Those who want to sign up for the summer program can contact the Boys & Girls Club and get a membership application. A copy of the child’s shot record and birth certificate is required.
The fee is $50 for one child, $85 for two and $110 for three in the same household. That cost covers the entire six-week program, including meals.
The summer program is good for children, said Conner, adding, “We keep them active. We continue to provide structure, offering educational activities.”
This summer’s program will be different than years past because traveling is not allowed due to the pandemic.
“But we’ll still make the best of it,” Conner said.
Hopefully, by next summer the program will get back to what it used to be, Conner said.
Prior to the pandemic, the summer program averaged about 115 students per day and now that will be down to just 60. Children in the summer program also used to take trips to interact with other Boys & Girls clubs and play competitive basketball. They would also go bowling, skating, swimming, take college tours and go to the movies. They would even take an end-of-summer trip to a waterpark.
Even though travel has been restricted this year, “it’s still a great program,” Conner said.
With the limited number of children taking part in the program this summer, the staff will have a better opportunity to get to know the youth one-on-one and build strong relationships with them, Conner noted.
No volunteers are needed for the summer program, said Conner, adding that there will be seven people staffing the program. In the fall, some volunteers may be needed for the after-school program, he said.
The children “most definitely” enjoy the program, he added. He is “looking forward to seeing the students and engaging in activities with them and leaving a memorable impression even during a pandemic.”