The New Albany School District had a higher graduation rate than the state average for 2019-2020.
New Albany’s four-year graduation rate was 88.2 percent compared to the statewide rate of 87.7 percent. The most recent national graduation rate was 85 percent.
The Union County School District’s four-year graduation rate was 84.3 percent.
The statewide drop-out rate fell to an historic low of 8.8 percent, a decrease from 13.9 percent in 2014.
The dropout rate in the New Albany School District was 7.4 percent and 11.4 percent in the Union County School District.
The statewide graduation rate for students with disabilities reached an all-time high of 55.4 percent, more than double the rate of 23.2 percent in 2014.
In the New Albany School District, the graduation rate for students with disabilities was almost 53 percent, and it was 46.2 percent for the Union County School District.
The graduation rate for Black or African American students in the New Albany School District was 71.9 percent compared to 93.9 percent for white students and 90 percent for Hispanic or Latino.
Likewise, the graduation rate for Black or African American students in the Union County School District was 72.2 percent compared to 86.3 percent for white students.
Within the Union County School District, Ingomar Attendance Center had the highest graduation rate of 92.7 percent. The other schools’ graduation rates were: East Union Attendance Center 86.4 percent; Myrtle Attendance Center 84.2 percent; and West Union Attendance Center 72.5 percent.
West Union Attendance Center had the highest dropout rate in the Union County School District at 20 percent. The other schools’ dropout rates were: Ingomar Attendance Center 2.4 percent; East Union Attendance Center 10.6 percent; and Myrtle Attendance Center 13.2 percent.
The 2019-20 graduation report supports the significant academic gains Mississippi students have been making since the state fully implemented higher academic standards in 2014.
“Mississippi students are recognized nationally for the tremendous academic growth they have achieved in recent years,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I am incredibly proud of our state’s teachers, school leaders and parents, who have committed themselves to ensuring students complete high school prepared for college, postsecondary training, the military and the workforce.”
High school students now have the opportunity to earn an endorsement with their high school diploma. Starting in their freshman year, students choose whether they want to work toward a traditional diploma, or take additional classes to earn an academic, distinguished academic or career and technical education endorsement. Students can earn more than one endorsement.
Each diploma option prepares students to be successful after graduation, whether that be in the workforce, a career and technical training program, the military or college.
Students who earn an academic or distinguished academic diploma endorsement from a public high school automatically qualify for admission into any of the state’s public universities.