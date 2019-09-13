Victoria Brown of New Albany is Northeast Mississippi Community College's 2019 homecoming queen.
She was selected as homecoming queen by the student body.
A 2018 graduate of New Albany High School, Brown is the daughter of Irish and Patricia Brown.
Brown is the vice president of fellowship for the Iota Zeta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and is a worship leader with the college’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
She is also a member of the Showband from Tigerland, where she is in her second year as a Tiger dancer and serves as one of the Tiger Dancer captains in charge of the Tiger Dancer kick line.
Brown is a Tiger ambassador and a member of the Northeast chorus and chamber choir.
Brown plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi and pursue a degree in marketing with hopes of becoming a pharmaceutical sales representative. She has a 3.75 grade-point average.
When she is not busy at the college or modeling for Versatile Boutique in Booneville, Brown is a member of Watson Grove Baptist Church.
Brown and the entire 2019 Northeast Homecoming Court will make their first official appearance at a pep rally on the lawn in front of the Ramsey Student Services Building on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 12:10 p.m. and will be presented at halftime of the Northeast Tiger football team’s game against Holmes Community College that night.
Kickoff for the 2019 homecoming game is set for 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.