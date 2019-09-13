Northeast Homecoming Court 2019

 

Victoria Brown of New Albany, front row, was selected by the student body as the 2019 Northeast Mississippi Community College homecoming queen. Joining Brown are (second row left to right) sophomore maid Rachel Mattox of Corinth, sophomore maid Preslee Sartain of Corinth, sophomore maid Hannah Beard of Booneville, freshman maid Madison Griffin of Falkner; (third row left to right) sophomore maid Riley Chandler of Booneville, freshman maid Destiny Crunk of Booneville, freshman maid Darby DeVaughn of Tupelo, freshman maid Lexie Pharr of Booneville, sophomore maid Hannah Anglin of Baldwyn, freshman maid Maycee Chambers of Belmont; and (back row left to right) freshman maid Sydney Griffin of Baldwyn, freshman maid Kamryn Cole of Booneville, sophomore maid Jeni Kate Scott of Baldwyn, sophomore maid Maddie Tucker of Baldwyn, freshman maid Parker Childers of New Albany and sophomore maid Ainsley Renfrow of Kossuth.

 

 NEMCC/MICHAEL H MILLER

Victoria Brown of New Albany is Northeast Mississippi Community College's 2019 homecoming queen.

She was selected as homecoming queen by the student body.

A 2018 graduate of New Albany High School, Brown is the daughter of Irish and Patricia Brown.

Brown is the vice president of fellowship for the Iota Zeta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and is a worship leader with the college’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes. 

She is also a member of the Showband from Tigerland, where she is in her second year as a Tiger dancer and serves as one of the Tiger Dancer captains in charge of the Tiger Dancer kick line.

Brown is a Tiger ambassador and a member of the Northeast chorus and chamber choir.

Brown plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi and pursue a degree in marketing with hopes of becoming a pharmaceutical sales representative. She has a 3.75 grade-point average.

When she is not busy at the college or modeling for Versatile Boutique in Booneville, Brown is a member of Watson Grove Baptist Church.

Brown and the entire 2019 Northeast Homecoming Court will make their first official appearance at a pep rally on the lawn in front of the Ramsey Student Services Building on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 12:10 p.m. and will be presented at halftime of the Northeast Tiger football team’s game against Holmes Community College that night.

Kickoff for the 2019 homecoming game is set for 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

