The New Albany School District has announced the return-to-school schedule for students who have selected the in-person, traditional school option.
The return-to-school schedule includes a staggered date re-entry.
“Staggering students’ return to school has many benefits and improves the health and safety precautions we have in place for our students and staff,” said Dr. Lance Evans, superintendent.
Staggering the schedule will allow the youngest students on each campus time to get acclimated to their school building. It will also allow for better traffic conditions on the campuses. And it gives teachers time to become accustomed to health and safety procedures such as temperature checks and screening questions.
Below are the schedules for each campus:
New Albany High School
Thursday, August 6: Only seniors and freshmen report to in-person school.
Friday, August 7: Only sophomores and juniors report to in-person school.
Monday, August 10: All high school students who have chosen in-person school will report to school.
“We have the seniors and freshmen together so we can live stream some things with our senior mentors to classes throughout the day,” said Principal John Ferrell. “This is a great opportunity to have our seniors develop leadership roles and assist our freshmen students.”
New Albany Middle School
Only seventh and eighth graders will report on Thursday, August 6. Only sixth graders will report on Friday, August 7.
“This will allow the sixth-grade class time for orientation type activities including building tours, meeting teachers, and iPad distribution,” explained Paul Henry, principal.
All Middle School students who chose the in-person, traditional school option will report to school on Monday, August 10.
New Albany Elementary School
Thursday, August 6
Pre-K: Mrs. Topper's Class
Kindergarten: Students in the following classrooms are asked to report at 9 am: Dodds, Spencer, Parks, Robertson, Simmons
2nd Grade
3rd Grade
Friday, August 7
Pre-K: Mrs. Stubblefield's Class
Kindergarten: Students in the following classrooms are asked to report at 9 am: Latham, Duncan, Denton, Murry, Freeman
1st Grade
4th Grade
5th Grade
Monday, August 10: All NAES students who have chosen in-person school will report to school.
Virtual School
Students who have chosen the virtual school option will be required to login to their classes on the day that their grade level or classroom is reporting to in-person school. Parents of virtual students will receive information about logging into virtual school via school status text message on or before August 5.