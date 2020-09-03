Students in the New Albany School District will start going to in-person school four days a week instead of two starting Sept. 8.
The school district has been on a hybrid schedule that involves in-person school and virtual instruction due to the coronavirus.
Under the new schedule, Wednesdays will still be virtual school for all students in grades K-12. PreK students will attend daily Monday-Friday.
Students in grades K-2 were already going to school four days a week. But other grades were only attending two days a week in person with the rest of their instruction taking place online.
The new schedule is in effect until Oct. 2.
“Our hybrid schedule worked well and our number of positive cases among our staff and students was extremely low,” said Dr. Lance Evans, superintendent. “We completely understand the need to get our students back in school in a traditional, in-person format and this schedule allows us to gradually increase the number of days that our students are back in the classrooms.”
Evans noted that it is in the best interest of the students academically and socially to be back at school and the district is continuing to be cautious as students return to traditional school.
Masks will still be required for all students and staff. The school district is still encouraging students to be transported by cars to avoid overcrowding on school buses.
Full virtual school will continue to be an option throughout the school year. If students wish to transition from traditional school to full virtual school (or vice versa) at any time throughout the school year, they should contact their school building and speak to the virtual school administrator in that building
District officials say the school district will begin five day a week, in-person school in the traditional format beginning Monday, Oct. 5 if it is safe at that time to make the transition
The Union County School District is going back to a traditional schedule Sept. 8 after operating on a hybrid schedule.