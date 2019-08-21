New Albany School District officials are pleased with state test results released last week.
New Albany Elementary School scored in the top 15 percent of the state on every English Language Arts and math test, according to the district.
"Our students, teachers and administrators have bought into our vision of 'Preparing ALL for Success,'” said Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans. “Our teachers and administrators have worked hard to understand the curriculum standards and assessment data. We are so very proud of our students and their success on these assessments."
The Mississippi Academic Assessment Program measures student performance in English and math in grades 3-8, English II and Algebra I. Scores fall into one of five categories with Level 5 being the best.
New Albany School District officials are very pleased that the percentage of students scoring at the proficient and advanced levels has increased.
New Albany third-grade students ranked 11th in the state for their math score, and the district's Algebra I score was 12th in the state, officials said.
The district scored above the state average on all areas of the test. This is due to a “deep understanding of curriculum standards combined with rigorous assessments to measure the level of student mastery of knowledge in these standards,” a district statement said.
District officials are studying the test data and will put plans in place to address weaknesses.
“It is always our intent to meet the needs of every student as we "Prepare ALL for Success".
Results were also released last week for the fifth- and eighth-grade science tests and the high school U.S. history and biology tests.
More than 70 percent of New Albany fifth-grade students scored at the top levels of proficient or advanced on the science test. About 76 percent of eighth-grade students were proficient or advanced on the science test.
Almost 70 percent of New Albany High School students scored proficient or advanced on the biology and U.S. history tests.