The New Albany School District has extended school closures for another week in the wake of the coronavirus.
The schools will be closed to students and staff through at least March 27.
School district officials have been meeting since last week to develop a plan that is in the “best interest of our students’ health, safety and educational progress,” a statement said.
“Our administrative team and our school board want to ensure that the health and safety of our students and staff remain a top priority during this time,” the statement added.
All sporting events and practices are suspended through March 29. All other school-sponsored events and activities are also canceled through March 29.
“The past few days have certainly been history in the making for our nation,” New Albany Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans said in a letter to faculty and staff. “These are unprecedented times for our school district, our state and our nation.”
Evans added, “Because of the innovation and our available technology, our administrative team has made the decision to embark on utilizing virtual education during these times of uncertainty.”
New Albany School District will use multiple platforms to deliver instruction with the use of iPads. Teachers will provide virtual instruction for students on a daily basis.
“While we realize all students will not be able to take advantage of this opportunity, we have asked all of our teachers that quality instruction be available for all,” Evans said. “I urge parents to assist us with the unique opportunity we have in our district because of our technology. If you have reliable Internet, please encourage your students to use their school devices or other devices to complete school assignments and participate in online school learning opportunities.”
Online instruction will begin Thursday.
Officials are continually monitoring the situation and seeking guidance from the local medical community, the Mississippi Department of Education, the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Legislature.
“Please understand that this is a fluid situation and is continuously being monitored,” Evans said. “We appreciate your understanding and support at this time. During these uncertain times we want to be remembered as those who did all we could for the success of all students and for our school district. I appreciate what you do as we work together to Prepare ALL for Success.”
Updates, cancellations, and important announcements will be posted on the school district’s Facebook and Twitter pages, as well the New Albany School District’s website, www.newalbanyschools.us