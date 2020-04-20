Due to the coronavirus, New Albany High School seniors will not be able to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas on May 22, but that does not mean they will not be recognized on the special day.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. on May 22, seniors will take part in a parade that will start at New Albany Elementary School.
The parade will turn left onto Moss Hill Drive, turn left onto Bankhead Street, continue through downtown and turn right onto South Central Avenue. The parade will make a pass through the middle school campus, turn left onto Apple Street, going in front of the memorial gym. It will then turn left on Wilbanks, right on Main Street, merge onto Bankhead Street and take a left onto Highway 15 at the intersection.
The parade will conclude at New Albany High School where the seniors will pick up their caps and gowns.
This way the seniors will be doing something special on the day they were supposed to graduate, said Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans. The parade will be a safe, social distancing way for the Class of 2020 to celebrate, said Evans.
The traditional graduation ceremony for New Albany High School has been rescheduled to July 31.