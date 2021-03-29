Session One of Journey in Clay 2021 will end this week at the Union County Heritage Museum with the exhibit and culminating event on Wednesday, March 31, 10–11:30 a.m. The public is invited.
The pottery classes, which are held at the Art House adjacent to the museum, are a series of eight classes for the age 55 and above to teach beginning pottery as well as a second set of classes for beginners to transition into an additional eight lessons.
This museum project is supported by the Aroha Seeding Vitality Arts Grant which has been awarded to the museum for two years, for a total of $53,000 specifically used for art classes that are free to the participant. In the first year, pottery, printmaking in various styles, memoir writing and mixed media design were taught both in person and virtually.
The goal of Seeding Vitality Arts is to find local sponsorship for classes for the 55 and above so that classes can continue in the future.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to offer these classes to the area,” said Jill Smith, museum director. “People come for these classes from Union County as well as all surrounding counties.”
Part of the mission of this project is to offer art instruction to this age group who are perhaps retired but are vibrant and ready to learn new skills and who love the socialization aspect of the classes, she said.
Teachers for the pottery sessions are Gail Morton, who is a Blue Mountain College Art Teacher, and Treva Card also a professional potter.
“We are so fortunate to have these two teachers who are committed to this project,” Smith said.
Japanese style of pottery as well as pottery with a storytelling aspect is the theme of this class.
In the session that will be celebrated on Wednesday, participants will have the opportunity to tell the story of their narrative pieces and enjoy the collection of work they have created.
Two more sessions of Journey in Clay are scheduled for 2021. For more information, call the museum at 662-538-0014 or email uchm@ucheritagemuseum.com. Due to COVID the classes are limited in number to 10.