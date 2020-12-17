Montana Purvis has been named the Union County School District’s teacher of the year.
Purvis, who teaches first grade at Ingomar Attendance Center, said she was “surprised” to receive the honor and is proud to represent the school and the district.
Purvis has been a teacher for seven years, and this is her fourth year at Ingomar. Prior to that, she taught at Joyner Elementary in Tupelo.
She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Mississippi State University and is currently getting her master’s degree through Mississippi College in dyslexia therapy.
Purvis, who grew up in Tupelo, noted that her younger brother was diagnosed with dyslexia, and she has always had an interest in the way his brain works.
A big part of first grade is teaching children how to read, said Purvis, who has seen signs of dyslexia in some of her students. She wanted to know more about dyslexia so she could help those children learn how to read.
In fact, Purvis said she felt “called” to get her master’s in dyslexia therapy to help children become better readers. Purvis currently provides therapy for several dyslexic students before and after school.
The most rewarding part about being a teacher is when the children have those “aha” moments and everything clicks, she said. She loves to see the students gain the confidence to do something on their own.
Purvis loves going to work every day and making a difference. When she leaves school every day, she knows she has impacted the life of at least one child.
Purvis grew up in a family of teachers. One of her grandmothers was a teacher in Tupelo, and her aunt was also a teacher. Her other grandmother owned a daycare. Purvis, who was the oldest of five children, has been around kids her whole life.
“It’s just a part of me,” said Purvis, who also had teachers who told her she would make a great teacher.
Purvis said classroom management is very important to her. She tries to keep everything very structured with the same routine. When the students know what’s coming, they are able to learn without having to worry about what’s next, she added.
Purvis tries to make learning enjoyable for the students by using hands-on activities and technology. She also likes to incorporate art into her lessons.
Teachers must be structured, be able to handle change and not be scared to try new things, she said. A teacher should also be a good communicator with children, co-workers, parents and administration, she added.
Purvis loves teaching at Ingomar, saying it is a small community where she can get to know the children’s parents. She said she strives to do her best and make an impact and hopes her students remember her as a good teacher.
She is married to Matt Purvis, who works at BNA Bank. Their first child, a boy named Jasper, is due in April.