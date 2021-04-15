Jeremy Rakestraw said he was “surprised” to learn that he was the East Union Attendance Center valedictorian.
“I’ve tried my best, but I didn’t expect to be number one,” Rakestraw said.
He said the encouragement he received from his parents and his teachers helped him along the way.
“I couldn’t have done it without the teachers,” he said. “I always cared about my work.”
Rakestraw added that all of his siblings have done well in school, and he wanted to continue the trend.
In his spare time, Rakestraw enjoys hunting and fishing. He is a member of the Beta Club, has run cross country and participated in archery.
He plans to go to Itawamba Community College and major in kinesiology and then go to physical therapy school at Ole Miss.
The most difficult part of school is the stress load, he said. “I tend to stress myself out about things that don’t really matter.”
But there are also things he enjoys about school.
“I love being able to get close to people,” he said. “Everyone here is like a family.”
Qualities that are important for a person to have include loyalty and standing up for what you believe in, Rakestraw said.
His dad always told him to “just do your best.”
Rakestraw has gone to East Union since he was in kindergarten and said math is his favorite subject.
His parents are Kenny and Donna Rakestraw.
In terms of advice he would give other students, Rakestraw said he would tell them to find things they enjoy and not get too stressed out about their schoolwork. The key is finding a good balance, he said.