Sarah Johnson is the Myrtle Attendance Center salutatorian and said she has always had the drive to be successful.
“I’ve just always felt like I needed to be the best I can be,” she said, adding that her parents pushed her to succeed.
Johnson has been attending Myrtle since the fourth grade and was in school in Memphis prior to that.
When her stepdad got a job at Toyota, her family moved to the local area. She likes Myrtle Attendance Center, saying it’s “very homey.”
“The teachers always try to have a good connection with the students,” Johnson added.
English is her favorite subject, and she enjoy reading. She also works at Rafters in New Albany.
Her great grandmother, who owned a beauty shop in the Memphis area, inspires her.
“She was a really big business lady,” Johnson said, adding that her great grandmother inspires her to have a strong work ethic.
After high school, Johnson plans to attend Mississippi State University and major in English and minor in political science. She is not sure what her career path will be but said she has considered journalism and law.
In terms of words of wisdom she lives by, Johnson said, “Work hard to do what makes you happy.”
She will give a speech at graduation, and it will be about facing fears, overcoming challenges and going forward in life.
The most difficult part of high school, Johnson said, is balancing time for everything and not procrastinating. It is important to make time for family, friends and school, she said.
She is in the Anchor Club and Beta Club and was part of the Union County Leadership Association.
Johnson likes school, saying, “I enjoy learning.” She loves the teachers at Myrtle.
Johnson is the daughter of Emily and Jared Tuberville.