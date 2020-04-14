Mississippi schools will remain closed for the rest of the semester due to the threat of the coronavirus, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday.
Previously, schools were closed until April 17, but now the governor has decided to close them for the remainder of the school year.
Reeves said he knows how hard teachers, students, staff and parents have been working “during this dangerous time.”
“You have my deepest respect and my sincere admiration,” he said.
While school buildings have been closed, learning continues to take place, Reeves added. Distance learning will continue, he noted.
The coronavirus crisis has not hit all students equally, he said. Many students are “surging ahead” during this time and getting hours of instruction each day, he said. But some students lack resources such as web cams and fast Internet, the governor noted. Not all students have parents who can become full-time teachers, he added.
Not every household is equipped to handle the crisis in the same manner, said Reeves. He said he is concerned about the students facing difficult circumstances and that “we must find a way to take extra care of them.”
“We’re trying to reach everybody, but we have more work to do,” he said.
He said he hopes that the option of in-person summer or early fall instruction can help those students.
“I know that our education community will do whatever it takes to make sure Mississippi kids don’t fall behind,” Reeves said.