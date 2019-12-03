A workshop will be held Thursday to discuss social media and Internet safety for children.
The workshop will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at the New Albany High School auditorium.
The event is sponsored by the New Albany and Union County school districts.
It is open to all parents regardless of where their children attend school.
New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson and Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards will make presentations along with Hollie Jeffrey with Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi.