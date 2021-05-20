Paige Boyd is the STAR student at Ingomar Attendance Center for scoring a 31 on her ACT.
Boyd is involved in the Union County Schools theatre program and likes taking part in youth events at Fredonia Baptist Church.
She thinks it is important for a person to work hard and have perseverance.
“Without those things you’re not going to get anywhere,” Boyd said.
Her parents, Beth and Ronnie Boyd, inspire her because they push her to do her best and always encourage her.
Alexander Hamilton is someone out of history she looks up to. She said he basically started with nothing and built his way up and always believed in himself. She said she also relates to Hamilton because he was a writer, and she enjoys writing essays. She likes using facts and research to prove her point.
After high school, Boyd will attend Northeast Mississippi Community College for two years and then go to Ole Miss or Mississippi State. She wants to go into integrated marketing communications with a focus on social media.
She said Ingomar Attendance Center feels like home and that the teachers are great and push the students to do their best.
Boyd also said her boyfriend, Noah Watts, has been very supportive and that he was also the STAR student of his class last year.
Boyd selected English teacher Allyson Grubbs as the STAR teacher. Boyd said she got a perfect score on the English portion of the ACT and gives all the credit to Grubbs for that. Grubbs was like a “second mom” who helped the students out with everything.
Myrtle STAR Student
Dylan Byers is the STAR student at Myrtle Attendance Center for having the highest ACT score in his class.
Byers scored a 30 on the ACT and selected English teacher Julie McCullough as the STAR teacher.
Byers, who has been going to Myrtle since third grade, said his mom, Lisa, always pushed him to succeed in school.
“No matter what was going on in our lives, she was always pushing me to try to be the best that I could,” Byers said.
Byers says he tries to maintain a positive attitude and wants to be aerospace engineer. He plans to attend Northeast Mississippi Community College and then Mississippi State University.
He said he would like to be an astronaut.
“That was always really cool to me when I was little,” Byers said. “I had my career choice picked when I was 3 years old.”
If he cannot be an astronaut, his backup plan is to work at NASA.
West Union STAR student
Aidan Garrett is the STAR student at West Union Attendance Center.
He scored a 33 on his ACT and chose Kevin Wigington of the vo-tech as the STAR teacher. Wigington teaches drafting and design at the New Albany Career and Tech Center.
“He’s probably the best teacher I’ve ever had,” said Garrett. “He’s real down to earth.”
After high school, Garrett is going to Mississippi State to study engineering.
“I want to make things and build things and design things,” Garrett said.
He said his mom and dad inspire him because “they both work really hard and keep up a farm and a job and raise us.”
Garrett thinks it’s important for a person to have honesty, integrity and loyalty and to work hard.
He had been attending West Union since the fifth grade. In his graduation speech he plans to talk about how West Union has been a good experience for him.
He said West Union is “really connected” and that people know each other and care about one another.
“There’s just a lot of bonds between people here,” he said.
The teachers “really care about the students and they help them out as much as they can,” Garrett added.
In his spare time, he likes to play the trumpet and French horn in the band. He also enjoys taking things apart to see how they work and working on cars, computers and small engines.
East Union STAR student
Jeffrey Noah Johnson is the East Union Attendance Center STAR student.
He had the highest ACT score in his class with a 31.
Johnson selected Dorenda Gentry as the STAR teacher. He said he moved to East Union his junior year and that Gentry was really welcoming. Gentry has also been his track and cross country coach and helped him get settled into East Union.
After high school, Johnson plans to go to the University of South Alabama and major in statistics. He is thinking about going into sports statistics and working for a sports team.
“As a kid I always loved math and I always loved sports and I was just thinking of a way to combine the two,” Johnson said. “I thought statistics was the perfect blend of both of those things.”
He said his dad has always inspired him.
“He’s always been there for me and taught me right from wrong,” Johnson said. “He’s just kind of been my mentor in everything I need.”
In his graduation speech, Johnson said he would discuss three pieces of advice he would give to students. He would tell them to work hard, help others and trust in the Lord.