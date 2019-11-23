An essay contest was recently held for fifth grade students in the New Albany and Union County School Districts.
The essay contest was sponsored by New Albany Main Street and was held in conjunction with the Christmas on Bankhead event, which took place Thursday in downtown.
Daelyn Holloway, a student at East Union Attendance Center, won the essay contest for the Union County School District.
Sharon Osorio-Galvez was the winner from New Albany Elementary School.
The essay contest winners were given the opportunity to light the Christmas tree in Cooper Park downtown.
The theme of the essay contest was “The Snowy Day.”