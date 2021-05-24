Mrs. Samantha Dawe's 2nd grade class at New Albany Elementary School recently measured different items around the classroom using rulers, yard sticks, and measuring tapes to determine the length, width, and height.
Students practice measuring around the classroom
Josh Mitchell
Managing Editor
Josh is managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus