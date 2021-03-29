New Albany Middle School recently rewarded students for their participation in the Fall Food Drive. Mrs. Hamilton's 1st period class was the winner of the Fall Food Drive with 326 food items collected and was treated to a lunch sponsored by El Agave. Students in Mrs. Horn's, Mrs. Creekmore's, and Mrs. Plunkett's first period classes were treated to a pizza lunch. These first period classes at NAMS were runners-up in the Fall Food Drive class competition.
Students rewarded for fall food drive
Josh Mitchell
Managing Editor
Josh is managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
