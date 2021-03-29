Book vending machine

Students at New Albany Elementary School were excited to use the new book vending machines. All students had the opportunity to choose a book from the vending machine to take home. This was to reward the students for their hard work on their recent benchmark testing. For the remainder of the school year, the vending machines will be used as incentives to promote Lexia achievement. Lexia is a reading program used in grades K-5. The book vending machines and the use of the Lexia program are both important components of New Albany Elementary School's Literacy Plan. 

