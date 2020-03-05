Students in grades 3-5 at New Albany Elementary School completed an employment application for volunteer jobs around the school. Student volunteer jobs range from classroom helper, scuff mark remover, office vacuummer, recycling helper, and more. Over 200 3rd-5th grade students are volunteering this school year. Pictured are some of the March volunteer workers.
Students volunteer at New Albany Elementary
jmitchell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- New Albany boutique has special name
- New healthcare options available in Myrtle
- Advanced Heating & Air Conditioning is 'dependable, honest'
- Orman makes difference on, off the field
- Drive-by shooting suspect arrested by Memphis police
- NEMCC rosters have Union County flavor
- Ribbon cutting held for Advanced Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Pilot Club hosts annual Snowflake Ball
- Vietnam replica wall to travel through New Albany
- Roberts and Mirfield lead Lady Bulldogs to win
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.