The Union County Library is getting ready for its Summer Library Program, which will run through June and July.
“We have a lot of programs coming up,” said Union County Library Director Sissy Bullock.
Part of the Summer Library Program will be a weekly challenge in which people will be asked to identify the location of Pete the Cat in a picture.
Pete the Cat, who is a character in a children’s book series, will be placed around town and photographed in different locations. People will be asked to look at the photo and say where Pete the Cat is located.
Those who correctly guess the location of Pete the Cat will be entered into a drawing for a prize. The photos of Pete the Cat will be on the library’s Facebook page and at the library.
The Pete the Cat challenge will take place once a week during the months of June and July.
The Tails and Tales Summer Library Program will take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the library in New Albany and on Thursdays at the Myrtle branch during the months of June and July.
There will be two programs on Wednesdays at the New Albany library. One of the Wednesday programs will be at 10 a.m., and it is a story time for preschool children. Also on Wednesday at the New Albany library there will be a 2 p.m. program for children of all ages.
On June 9 at 2 p.m. there will be a program on marble art, and June 16 there will be STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) demonstrations. June 23 will be a program on making your own bracelets.
And on Saturdays at the New Albany library at 10 a.m. there will be programs for children of all ages. On June 5, a mailman will visit the library and talk to the children about what he does. On June 12, Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. will host a program on bath bombs, and on June 19 there will be a program on 4-H show animals. On June 26 professional storyteller Anne McKee will speak to the children.
The Myrtle Summer Library Program will include a story time for preschool children at 10 a.m. and a Lego Club for children of all ages at 3 p.m. during June and July.