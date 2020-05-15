The Union County Library has received a $1,500 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
The grant will purchase books in English and Spanish for children in grades pre-K through the 4th grade.
“We would like to thank Dollar General for the grant to help build our collection of books that will impact children in our community,” said Union County Library Director Sissy Bullock. “The library will be able to purchase approximately 75 books for our system with this grant.
The grant was one of more than 30 grants totaling $143,000 awarded to Mississippi organizations.
The grants support summer, family and adult literacy programs. In total, the foundation awarded more than $8.6 million to approximately 970 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools to support the educational journey of more than 663,000 individuals.
“During these extraordinary times, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to support communities’ literacy and educational advancements through funds that will impact thousands of students across the country,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “We are proud to support the meaningful and impactful work that each of today’s recipients conduct and support their ongoing efforts to help individuals improve their lives through literacy and education.”
Grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam and helping individuals to learn English.
The grants awarded to Mississippi organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 5,000 residents.
“For more than 26 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has invested in programs that help uplift and empower others through education,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
The Dollar General Literary Foundation is currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through Thursday, May 21 until 10 p.m. central time. Youth literacy grants support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations in implementing new literacy efforts or expanding existing ones. Funding can be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials or software to enhance literacy programs.