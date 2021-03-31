A Union County woman has written a children’s book about the importance of following one’s dreams.
Paula McClellan Gregory, of Ellistown, wrote the book, which is called “Dream High as the Sky.”
Gregory is a retired teacher who taught academically gifted children in math and language arts. She grew up in Mattoon, Ill. and has lived in Union County for six years.
Gregory moved to Union County after she retired from teaching in North Carolina. She and her husband, Wayne, moved here to be closer to their children. She was a teacher for 21 years and now serves as a substitute for East Union Attendance Center.
She is a graduate of the Mississippi University for Women where she earned her master’s degree in education. She also taught in Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Champaign, Ill.
“Dream High as the Sky” is the first book Gregory has written, and she has already started on her second children’s book.
She said “Dream High as the Sky” has received “really good” reviews on Goodreads and Barnes & Noble. She is working hard to promote the book, which was published by Canadian company Tellwell.
She is pleased with the way the book turned out and loved writing it. It is available in hardback and paperback and can be ordered online through Barnes & Noble or Amazon. She said the book is basically for ages preschool to third grade.
“I just hope it sells,” she added.
Gregory said she has always wanted to write a children’s book or several of them. The inspiration for “Dream High as the Sky” is her oldest grandchild, who is a pilot for UPS.
She said the book deals with the dreams children have and how children are always asking their parents questions about how things work.
The child in the book always wanted to fly like the birds, and he asked his dad why he couldn’t. The child flaps his arms and jumps but still can’t fly. His dad tells the boy he will never be able to fly like the birds.
But there is another way the child can fly without having to move his arms. The child goes to see a big airplane, meets the pilot and sits in the cockpit. The boy is amazed by the runway and the large planes taking off.
At the end of the book, the boy is in bed dreaming that he is flying the plane. There is a picture of Gregory’s oldest grandchild, Zachary Pratt, at the end of the book.
Pratt, who lives in Chicago, was the inspiration for the book, which is based on the fact that he always wanted to be a pilot. As a child, he would run around in Gregory’s yard with a towel on his neck and try to fly.
The main message of the book is about dreams and parents supporting their children in their dreams. The goal is to teach children that anything is possible if they persevere and focus on accomplishing their dreams.
The other book that Gregory is working on is about a little girl who goes to her grandmother’s house for the summer. The girl has the adventure of a lifetime after she meets a fairy who lives in a treehouse. Gregory said the message of that book will be perseverance.
Gregory loves substitute teaching at East Union. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, playing piano and sewing for her grandchildren. She said she loves staying busy and can’t be a couch potato.