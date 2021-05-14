Waylon Cowsert is the valedictorian of Victory Christian Academy in New Albany.
Cowsert wants to pursue a career in special education and is also very interested in music. He said he probably wants to be a music educator for special needs students.
He said his parents were children’s ministers for a long time and that he helped out in the kids’ church.
“I’m very good with kids,” Cowsert said.
In his spare time he likes playing the piano, particularly classical, jazz and gospel music. He has been playing piano about three years and is also in the school choir.
Cowsert plans to attend Blue Mountain College, saying he has been offered scholarships.
His piano teacher inspires him. He said she is “super smart” and has been teaching a long time.
Cowsert said he looks up to David in the Bible, adding, “He was a very big musician.”
Generosity, compassion and empathy are important qualities for people to have, Cowsert said.
His advice to other students is to “care as much as you can for everyone around you.”
To achieve the success of being the valedictorian he said he studied a lot. He said his parents, Suzy and Stacy Cowsert, have been preparing him for a long time and that he technically started school when he was 3.
The most difficult part of high school is studying and the workload: “It’s a lot of coursework.” He enjoys the socialization aspect of school the most. He was homeschooled up until his senior year.
Cowsert said the teachers at VCA are “great,” adding, “This is a really good school.”
Morgan Hall is the salutatorian at VCA and wants to be an emergency medical technician.
She said she was part of the Health Occupations Students of America and fell in love with the medical field.
She likes fishing, volleyball and just being outside. Her mom and dad inspire her.
“They are the hardest working people I know,” she said. Her mom is three classes away from getting her doctorate, and her dad is a sergeant with a sheriff’s office. Both of her parents are also pastors.
She also looks up to her sister, who is a double major with a 4.0 grade point average.
Hall said people should be humble, not procrastinate, and be determined.
“You’re going to mess up, but if you’re not messing up you’re not doing something right,” Hall said. “You’re not trying hard enough.”
To achieve success in high school she studied a lot .
“Times got tough, really tough,” Hall said. “I didn’t look back, and I just kept moving forward and I pushed my way through.”