NEW ALBANY • On Monday, July 19, about 5:13 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 22 in Union County.
A 2019 Nissan Kicks driven by Fits Cadet, 39, of Jonesboro, Georgia, was stationary and partially in the westbound lane on Interstate 22. A 1999 International Semi driven by Lorenzo Burrell, 56, of Epes, Alabama, was traveling west on Interstate 22.
Both vehicles made contact, forcing the Nissan Kicks off the interstate onto the shoulder. The International Semi went off the westbound shoulder and overturned.
Lorenzo Burrell received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. This crash is under investigation by the MHP, according to MHP Troop F public information officer Bryan McGee.
Southeast Volunteer Fire Department and New Albany Rescue were dispatched just after 5:17 a.m. Monday to the wreck, which was between the 71 and 72 mile marker westbound on I-22.
Rescue and the Union County Sheriff’s Department made the scene and found the 18-wheeler off the road and upside down, according to New Albany Fire Department Chief Mark Whiteside.
Crews worked about one hour and 45 minutes to remove the semi-truck driver. The truck driver didn’t survive and and the driver of the automobile was treated by BMH Union County medical crews.
Rescue crews were assisted by the Southeast Union Fire Department, BMH Union County, and Wrecker/Recovery crews to free the victim.
“Any time we have an accident this severe involving a large truck it can be a little more difficult to free the victim.
“Add the difficulty of the large vehicle and working with a fatality, and we want to be sure and take care and take extra time if needed out of respect for the victim and family when freeing and removing them from the wreckage.
“We as emergency responders know how tragic this can be, and we make every attempt to be efficient, professional and have the utmost respect for everyone involved,” Chief Whiteside said.