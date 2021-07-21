What’s in a recipe? Recently I saw a news release that “shrimp-flavored” ice cream was a big hit in a restaurant on the bill of fare in Houston, Texas. ‘Geepers’ and ‘Creepers’ were my first thoughts. Thinking about the idea of the shrimp mixed with milk and sugar and vanilla flavoring, a curdling knot proceeded in my stomach, and it grew in my thoughts to a lump in my throat. I think, that I remember a lesson from “Miss” Lou, my home-economics teacher from HHS some 50 years ago, one does not mix dairy products with local fish from Hurricane or seafood either. I know, for sure, that my Granny expounded the same theory as she was from the Russell family too and had been told by her mom. Today, Urban legends abound due to social media, but I rely on the tried and true oral or written instructions in our families for cooking. An assortment of family cooking pans as they are mostly cast iron has also made its way into my own kitchen and displayed on a hanging iron pot-rack. A bonus from the collection is that you do not have to take iron tablets if you need it if you cook in cast iron. Recently, a hand-carved rolling pin walked in via an almost nonagenarian saying that the kitchen utensil was hand-carved and was from the greater Jesse Russell family. Well, I had often wondered about the family stories of uncle so-and-so and his wife aunt so-and-so who had issues with making biscuits. I can see where this solid wood rolling pin(think about a half baseball bat)would bring a large lump onto uncle’s hardhead as the story goes. I have it on display with a Warren family solid hand-carved dough bowl that had at least 17 sitting at the breakfast table at Sand Springs. So take time and write down those unique recipes from the families in Hurricane; so that Kudzu, Pepper, or Crawdad Jelly can be passed on to future generations. The Texans do not have a thing on the unique flavors in their recipes as Mississippians can create a few concoctions of our own.
Birthday wishes are to the following to conclude July: Larry Parrish, Jean Logan, Shane Coffey, Charles White, Chris Hale, Lynn Robbins, Kenny Warren, Tabitha Quillian, Debra Hicks, and Jerry Conlee.
Get-well to Anna Reese Bradham, Jean Logan, Reba Graham, Dewitt Stepp, and Faye Sills.
Anniversary milestones are to longtime Hurricane residents, Ladurl and Carolyn Grisham, who celebrated their 66th anniversary on July 19. They reside on Hwy. 346 near the Shady Grove exit. Daughters, Nancy and Tracie, visited.
Faye Dillard and Sue Morrison attended the book signing at Reed’s bookstore in Tupelo as Northern District MDOT Commissioner John Caldwell has written a book about his past military service.
Brandon and Charley Hogue took a group of teens from Hurricane to fish off the rocks at Sardis Dam for spoonbills on Friday night as follows: Colton, Collin, and Mason Hogue and Braxton Hooker. By the way, Charley Sills Hogue has completed her Cosmetology degree recently with an exam. While there, they enjoyed a day at the beach on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
The Wise Farm has a beautiful display of ripe tomatoes at their produce stand on Shady Grove Road. On their sign on Hwy. 346, it had sunflowers, ice cream, and other produce available as to the growing season as it progresses. Also Mrs. Euree Wise will celebrate her 101st birthday on July 22; so let’s have 101 cards sent from Hurricane to Shady Grove Road, a Pontotoc 38863 address. I remember when the zip codes were added during the mid- 1960’s as I thought that the system would be too complicated for the USPS then. Now American mail revolves around these numbers.
Kelsey Spears of Pontotoc, Lacie Kay Simmons of Hurricane, and Lilliana Cates of Mantachie were on the EC Bullets, and this group of young teens on a team won the National Softball Championship in Gulf Shores, Alabama. They all have Hurricane families, and they represented our community well.
The young people of Hurricane Baptist enjoyed the annual VBS from July 15-17 with Bro. Kevin Bernard as the guest leader. Bro. Philip Brock was the host pastor. The congregation enjoyed a Media presentation of photos of the events on Sunday night, July 18, prior to the evening services. A church-wife social was held in the fellowship hall on Sunday night.
Aden Hooker and her friend, Gracie Yates, of New Site were in Hurricane on Monday. They are both on the Lady Royals basketball team; so we had a good talk about the upcoming season. Aden will celebrate her 17 th birthday on July 31; so this was her first drive to Hurricane without an adult family member with her. Aden recently enjoyed a beach trip to Panama City Beach with her mom’s family until an ER visit ended the trip. She is well now.
It’s always a beautiful, country scene as the pastures in the community are being baled for hay. Everything is neatly mown and trimmed at our own Shady Oaks Farm, but it won’t last long with all the rain continuing. The pride in our Hurricane community is evident all along the countryside roads as well-kept lawns and pastures are the norm. The wildflowers have been especially beautiful as well as Betty Stubblefield shared a fun story about my late mom,Sis, who took her to dig up butterfly plants in the pasture in Sis’s 4-wheel drive Monte Carlo(just kidding). I told her that I wasn’t surprised as she took a new neighbor, B.J. Moore, on a similar drive through the Tywhiskey Creek fjord in the car some 20 years ago.
Looking forward to a visit from our transplanted southerner in Ohio, Betty. Mickey has the home place ready for the visit. Also it looks like the paving equipment has arrived in the Shady Grove/Lone Star neighborhoods; so be prepared for delays on the local roads due to these repairs.