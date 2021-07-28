Recently Heather Whittington and Windy Green took a road trip to Natchez. They toured Rosalie, which was full of pieces original to the home. They even had children’s clothes on display that had been found in the attic. They viewed the area called the Devil’s Punchbowl which is a mass gravesite of freed slaves that were held captive by Union soldiers close to the city cemetery. They saw beautiful and elaborate monuments in the city cemetery. A girls’ trip isn’t complete without shopping so they shopped in some antique stores as well as enjoyed some great food in Natchez. On the way home they stopped in Lorman, MS to have some of Mr. D’s famous fried chicken at The Old Country Store. People have come from all over the world to eat his fried chicken. It was a wonderful buffet and the fried chicken was great! Next they stopped in Rodney, MS where they visited the First Presbyterian Church, finished in 1832. A canon ball from the Civil War was still lodged above a window. It was under repair, so they couldn’t go in. They viewed Rodney Baptist Church, C. 1850. Rodney was pretty much a ghost town so there wasn’t much to see there. After leaving Rodney, they stopped at another Presbyterian Church, Bethel Church, built around 1845. Next they went to Windsor Ruins which they thought was magnificent. They viewed the sketch beside the fence protecting the ruins depicting what it used to look like. They didn’t feel that the sketch served this piece of history justice. Heather and Windy really enjoyed their road trip.
Windy, Dave, Allie, and Sammy Green celebrated July 4th on Sanibel Island, Florida. Guests accompanying the Green family were Lacy Raines and Mikel Jennings. On the first day they ate at The Timber’s for dinner. The next day they ate at Sanibel Fish House with the Pounders from West Union. Due to the approaching storm, Elsa, they bought groceries to prepare. As the storm got closer, everything basically shut down on the island, and they had several rainy days. After the storm passed, they found some great seashells. went deep sea fishing, and visited other islands. They went to Cayo Coasta to hunt for shells and visited Cabbage Key to eat at their restaurant that they say inspired Jimmy Buffets’ song, “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” Swimming in the Gulf, shelling, admiring the wildlife, and watching a baby sea turtle make it to the Gulf waters were other activities they enjoyed.
On Thursday, July 22. John Stuckey, Kay Page, Marie Wilson, Martha Owen, Margaret Murphree, and Patsy Grisham visited Mrs. Vera Perkins in her assisted living complex in Olive Branch, MS. They took her out to eat at Cracker Barrel, and she served them dessert when they returned to her apartment. They had a great visit.
On Saturday, Marie Wilson, Linda Morris, Martha and Maggie Owen went to the WMU Rally at First Baptist Church in New Albany.
Martha and Maggie Owen left the WMU Rally after lunch and went to Houlka to the home of Martha’s sister in law, Carolyn Owen Funderburk for a birthday party. The party was honoring Carolyn’s 14 year old granddaughter, Nicole. After they left the party, they stopped by Kentucky Fried Chicken for supper.
On Sunday, Carter Thomas and Kale Hallam were baptized during the morning worship. Both of these boys made professions during VBS. Carter is the son of Terry and Vickey Thomas, and they joined the church Sunday morning. Kale is the son of Jordan and Penny Hallam. Last Sunday Ryan and Sarah Baker and Kale Hallam joined the church.
Teachers interested in working in TeamKids for the upcoming year will meet after the morning worship on August 8th. It will be a Worker’s Luncheon/Meeting. Registration for TeamKids will be August 11 at 6:30PM with TeamKid Kickoff on August 18 at 6:30 PM. TeamKids will be for age 3 through Sixth Grade.
Macedonia Homecoming will be August 15. Daniel Hall from the Mississippi Baptist Foundation will be the guest speaker. There will be a meal following the service with the church providing the meat. Please bring other dishes to complete the meal.
On Sunday, August 22, at 4 PM, there will be a meeting for anyone interested in joining the choir. Christmas music will be discussed.
Thought for the Week: Anger cannot live in an atmosphere of prayer. Mamie McCullough