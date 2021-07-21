Joe and Robin McDonald; Jake, Katie, and Archie McDonald; and Justin, Megan, Grayden, and Saylor Kirk went to Panama City Beach during the week of the Fourth. Joining them were Kyle, Amber, Hylee, and Hadlee Heard; Kim Heard; Spencer Davis; and Grant and Hayley Hogue. Beautiful fireworks were enjoyed. The group enjoyed beach and pool time and ate a lot of good food.
Chris, Melissa, and Jed Long recently went out West. On the first day, they drove as far as Sioux Falls, South Dakota before stopping for the night. Jed enjoyed the indoor water park at the hotel. On the second day, they went to the Badlands, Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse and they stayed in Sturgis, SD. On the third day they began traveling early, leaving Sturgis at 4:15 am and traveled to Cody Wyoming. They drove through the Big Horn National Forrest where it was 61 degrees. They toured Buffalo Bill’s Center of the West in Cody, ate lunch at Bubbas BBQ, and went to the rodeo. Cody is known as the rodeo capital of the world. Jed enjoyed trying to catch a calf when they allowed the youngsters to get in the pen and chase the cows. He never caught one, but he sure did try. On the fourth day, they left Cody, heading to Yellowstone. While driving through Yellowstone National park, they saw a beautiful waterfall, two eagles and lots of buffalos and elk. Next they drove to the home of Jimmy and Angela Shirley in Bozeman, Montana. On the fifth day, Melissa lounged around with Angela while Chris and Jed went on a hike to Hyleite Canyon. While there, they fished in a lake nearby. On the sixth day, Chris, Jed, and Melissa went back to Yellowstone to see Old Faithful, and they geysers, and they did a little shopping. On the seventh day, Angela, Chris, Jed, and Melissa shopped in Bozeman before cooking supper together at Jimmy and Angela’s home. On the eighth day, Chris and Jed spent the day sightseeing, while Angela and Melissa shopped in Bozeman. On the ninth day, they all ate breakfast together and Chris, Jed, and Melissa shopped again in Bozeman. They left Bozeman on the tenth day and they travelled to St. Joseph, Missouri to spend the night. On the twelfth day, they continued their journey home. All three of them enjoyed the trip. Chris’ favorite part was Mount Rushmore. He has dreamed of going there every since he was a little boy. Melissa’s favorite part was all the beautiful waterfalls in Yellowstone. Jed’s favorite was the rodeo in Cody.
Macedonia Baptist Church had a wonderful week of Bible School from July 11-15. During the week, ninety-nine children registered. Sunday night was a kick off for Bible school as well as a celebration of the Fourth. Everyone gathered in the sanctuary for the pledges and Jack McQuary taught the first lesson on the birth of Jesus. Next, everyone including the parents went to the fellowship hall for a hamburger/hot dog supper. Then the children went to the gym for crafts and games until it got dark enough for fireworks. On Monday though Wednesday night, the children started off in the sanctuary for the pledges and songs. Then they rotated through gym activities, Bible time, music, missions, and crafts. Thursday night was parent night in which the children presented the songs they had learned throughout the week and were presented with certificates. The children enjoyed all the action songs, and they all participated so well. It was amazing to see the 3 and 4 year olds learning the songs as well as the older children. This year the mission project was to bring money each night to be sent to Pastor Roland in the Philippines. He is very sick and in need of a kidney transplant. VBS raised one thousand dollars for Pastor Roland. Praise the Lord!!! Churches all over MS and AL have been sending donations to the Philippines for this medical emergency. Pastor Roland has been to Macedonia before, and some of the church members have been to the Philippines and worked along with him on the mission field. Our prayers are for Pastor Roland to be restored to his health so he can continue his mission work among his people. Five children made decisions to follow Christ as their Savior during VBS. What wonderful news.
Connor Coffey celebrated his fourth birthday at the home of Joe Kisor. He had red and black iced cupcakes and had a Spiderman party. The children enjoyed playing on a water slide. About 40 guests enjoyed celebrating with Connor.
Thought for the Week: The devil knows your name but calls you by your sin. God knows your sins, but calls you by your name.