UNION COUNTY • A search is under way for a Myrtle woman last seen earlier this week in Pontotoc County, law enforcement officials said this week.
Betty Lynn Fojut, 49, blond hair and blue eyes, is about 5 ft. 5 in tall, 180 lbs, and was last seen about 1 a.m. Monday around the 5000 block of Friendship Road in Pontotoc County.
She was wearing gray pajamas, gray t-shirt, and gray tennis shoes, and has a tattoo of a rose on her stomach.
She is listed on NCIC, the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, Crimestoppers, and information has been given to WTVA, authorities said.
If you have information on the location of Ms Fojut please call 662-509-3603, 662-419-8677 or send an email to jwhitehead@pontotoccoms.com.