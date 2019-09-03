A Myrtle couple was arrested by the Union County Sheriff's Office on Sunday after a 9-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine, according to Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
Derek Lee Windham, 32, and Elizabeth Ann Windham, 32, turned themselves into the sheriff's office and were both charged with felony child endangerment, the sheriff said.
Edwards said methamphetamine was apparently being used or manufactured in the presence of the child.
“I don't think they were letting the child use meth,” the sheriff said.
Elizabeth and Derek Windham also tested positive for meth.
As far as a 9-year-old child testing positive for meth, the sheriff said it's a “sad deal.”
“Unfortunately, we have it from time to time, and when we do we are going to arrest them,” Edwards said.
The couple lives on State Highway 349, and their bonds were set at $10,000 apiece. They have bonded out of jail.
The Department of Human Services was also involved in the case.
Meth has gotten cheaper, and the drug is readily available, which has apparently driven the price down, the sheriff added.
The sheriff's office works every day to get meth out of the community, he noted.