Man charged with burglary, grand larceny
A Blue Springs man was arrested last Friday and charged with grand larceny and burglary of a commercial building, according to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The suspect, Joe Hogue, 35, had bond set at $50,000.
A 2015 pickup truck was reported stolen from Riverside Traffic Systems on State Highway 178 West. The office part of the building had also been entered, the sheriff said.
Hogue was arrested last Friday afternoon, and the truck was recovered in Pontotoc County.
Suspect allegedly sent 'lewd pictures' of himself
A 32-year-old Union County man has been charged with enticement of a child for sexual purposes.
The suspect, Phillip Seger, had bond set at $10,000.
He was arrested last Thursday, said Edwards.
Seger allegedly sent “lewd pictures” of himself to “who he thought was an underage female child,” the sheriff said.
Seger allegedly sent the pictures using a cellphone.
Meth allegedly thrown from vehicle window
A 37-year-old Okolona man was arrested last Thursday and charged with possession of meth with intent to sell, according to the sheriff.
The suspect, Billy Hunt, had bond set at $15,000.
Hunt allegedly possessed approximately 13 grams of methamphetamine. A deputy was making a traffic stop when Hunt allegedly threw the meth out the vehicle window.
The deputy was able to recover the alleged meth.
Driver accused of fleeing deputy at over 100 mph
A 37-year-old Memphis man was charged with felony fleeing after allegedly leading a Union County sheriff's deputy on a high-speed chase on Sunday, according to the sheriff.
The incident began when authorities got a shoplifting call from Walmart.
A deputy spotted the suspect's vehicle on Highway 30 West. The vehicle then got on Interstate 22, and the deputy activated blue lights and siren.
The suspect's vehicle exited at Myrtle, and speeds reached over 100 mph, said Edwards.
The deputy pursued the vehicle almost to Hickory Flat where a bridge is out and the road is closed. At that point, the driver was taken into custody and charged with felony fleeing.
The suspect, Joshua Ikerd, had bond set at $10,000.