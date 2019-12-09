Brooke Smith cried as she watched her home burn Monday morning.
It was unclear what caused the fire at 1159 County Road 50 in New Albany.
A dog and three cats died in the fire, Smith said.
Smith was decorating for Christmas at Apostolic Revival Center in New Albany and got a call that her home was on fire.
There were Christmas gifts in the home when it burned.
Asked what she lost in the fire, Smith said, “everything, all my pictures, everything.”
She lived at the home with her husband, Jason, who was at work, and her three daughters, ages 17, 15 and 7, who were all at school.
Firefighters from Myrtle, West Union and New Albany responded to the fire as well as the sheriff's office and emergency management.