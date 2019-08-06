A Myrtle man was arrested Saturday after he was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, according to Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The suspect, Lonnie Gardner, 46, was in a vehicle that was pulled over on the side of Bankhead Street in Myrtle.
Gardner appeared to be passed out or asleep, and a deputy stopped to check him out, the sheriff added.
When Gardner stepped out of the vehicle, a bag containing what appeared to be approximately 1 gram of meth was in plain view, the sheriff said.
Gardner's bond was set at $15,000, and he was still in jail Monday afternoon.