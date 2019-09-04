A Myrtle man was killed Tuesday in a motorcycle crash in Tennessee, according to authorities.
Eugene David Tice Jr., 69, was killed in the wreck, which occurred in Blount County, Tenn. south of Knoxville.
Tice was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital. His wife, Susie Tice, 74, was the passenger on the motorcycle and was in stable but critical condition Tuesday at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Deputies responded to the crash around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on the Calderwood Highway (U.S. Highway 129) near Garland Road.
Eugene Tice was driving southbound on a 2019 motorcycle and was negotiating a left curve when he hit a guardrail. He eventually came back onto the roadway and overcorrected the motorcycle, causing it to roll over and throw the couple from the bike, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.
The Tices were wearing Department of Transportation approved helmets.
The sheriff’s office traffic safety unit is investigating the accident.