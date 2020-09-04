Myrtle water and sewer customers could soon see rate increases, according to Mayor Micheal Canerdy.
“We are looking into a rate increase for water and sewer,” Canerdy said.
He said it is his understanding that the proposed rate increases must first be approved by the Public Service Commission.
Currently, the water rate is $24 for the first 3,000 gallons and $3.50 for each additional 1,000 gallons.
The proposed rate increase would charge $24 for the first 2,000 gallons and $3.50 for each additional 1,000 gallons.
Canerdy said the water rate increase is needed to make improvements to the water system.
“This board came in dealing with a lot of deferred maintenance for our water and sewer system,” he said.
He noted that Myrtle currently has three wells, and the newest well was built in 1985.
A new well and water tower will be constructed to modernize the system, Canerdy said. New water lines will be added as well to bring on 25 more customers and expand the system to the west side of Interstate 22, he added.
The projects will be paid for with federal grant funds and a loan from the Mississippi Development Authority.
Canerdy said Myrtle is growing and that the projects will provide better fire protection on the west side of I-22.
Currently, the sewer rate is 75 percent of the water bill and it will be raised to 100 percent of the water bill. Canerdy said the sewer fund has to be self sustaining through its rates. The increased sewer rate will help pay for electricity and maintenance costs associated with the sewer system, he said.