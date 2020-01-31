A 22-year-old Myrtle woman was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with burglary of a dwelling, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect in the burglary is Jamiya Jakaylen Moore, and her bond was set at $10,000.
Items were stolen from the residence, according to the sheriff’s office. The burglary, which occurred at 1028 Church St. in Myrtle, was reported to the sheriff’s office Jan. 28, and Moore was arrested the next day.
“Upon gathering evidence, investigators were able to quickly identify Jamiya Moore as a suspect in this case,” said Union County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Baron Baker. “There was sufficient evidence to file charges against Ms. Moore, and she was arrested for burglary of a dwelling.”
The case will be presented to the next scheduled convening of the Union County Grand Jury in March.