A Potts Camp woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a burglary that occurred at the Jackson Furniture factory in Myrtle, according to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The burglary was discovered Tuesday morning when employees began showing up for work.
Surveillance footage from the business captured an image of the suspect, and an investigator with the sheriff's office recognized her, Edwards said.
The suspect is Sammie Jo Poole, 36, and her bond was set at $20,000.
A number of items were stolen from the business including Android tablets, laptop computers, $700 in cash, tools, a TV monitor, a vacuum cleaner and a digital camera.
Most of the property was recovered, the sheriff said.