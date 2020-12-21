Ward 2 Alderman Johnny Anderson will not seek re-election.
Anderson sent a letter to the media last week announcing his retirement from public office.
He served as Ward 2 alderman for six terms.
“During my twenty-four-year career, I have tried to serve the city of New Albany to the best of my ability,” Anderson wrote in his letter. “The position of alderman is an awesome responsibility and one that should never be taken lightly. I am extremely grateful to each of you for allowing me to serve in this important position.
He added that he has “always conducted city business in an honest, progressive, and responsible way. It has been an honor and privilege to be your voice in city government.”
Anderson also said he has worked tirelessly to the keep the city financially strong during a time of “tremendous growth.”
“I labored to help provide essential services to our residents while never once voting to increase your municipal ad valorem property taxes,” he stated in his letter.
In January, Anderson introduced a resolution declaring the city of New Albany to be a “Safe City for Preborn Children.” The board passed the resolution, which urged the citizens of New Albany to promote and defend the “inalienable right to life and the inherent dignity of all innocent human beings at every stage of development.”
He said he is “extremely proud of this achievement.”
Anderson added that “God has blessed me with a loving, caring family who have supported me as I sacrificed my time with them to serve this great city. I thank my family, friends, and constituents for believing in me. My heart has always been to fight for our city employees and for the citizens of New Albany. I hope I have not let you down.”
He said three life lessons he tries to live by are: Don’t forget where you came from; don’t think more highly of yourself than you ought; and remember folks on the way up, you may need them on the way down.
He also thanked several mayors, including the late Tom Cooper, Walter Johnson, Billy Wiseman and Tim Kent.
In addition, he thanked Aldermen Jim Owen, David Holmes, the late Tommie Beasley, Charles Kitchens, Jerry Kennemore, the late Bill Tucker, Jeff Olson, Scott Dunnam, Kevin Dale White, Will Tucker, Keith Conlee and Amy Livingston.
He also thanked all department heads and city employees both past and present.
“It has been a privilege to serve and work with each of you during these many years. You have made my time in office both educational and enjoyable,” Anderson said. “Again, thanks to my Ward 2 supporters. I will never forget you. Although I am retiring from public office, I will continue to work for the advancement of our great city. May God Bless each of you.”