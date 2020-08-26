Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a June 5 break-in that occurred at a New Albany gun store.
The suspect, Anthony Ailsworth, 25, of Memphis, was picked up in Memphis around Aug. 21. He had warrants out of New Albany for commercial burglary and was brought back to New Albany Aug. 25.
Ailsworth is the second suspect to be arrested in connection with the break-in that occurred at 2A Armaments in downtown New Albany.
A gas station was also broken into at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Bankhead Street.
A safe was stolen from the gas station, and guns were stolen from 2A Armaments.
Ailsworth’s bond was set at $200,000.
The stolen items were recovered.
Dontravius Adams, 27, of Memphis, was arrested in July in connection to the case.