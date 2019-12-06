New Albany Police are seeking a suspect charged with armed robbery.
The suspect being sought by police is Weykion Finley. His place of residence is unclear.
Two other suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. They are Zannatoes Pittman, of New Albany, who has been charged with armed robbery, and Trey Taylor, of New Albany, who has been charged with accessory.
Taylor was not present when the robbery occurred, which is why he is only charged with accessory, police said. Taylor allegedly supplied a firearm, police said.
Bond was set at $250,000 for the armed robbery charges and $50,000 for the accessory charge.
Police received a report on Nov. 25 from a person saying he had been robbed.
The alleged incident took place on a dead end behind a gas station near the intersection of Buncomb and Standish streets.
The alleged victim said his shotgun, $1,050 in cash and a smartphone were taken from him.