Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the New Albany Police Department need your assistance in locating a person wanted for armed robbery.
Authorities are looking for Weykion Finley, 21, in connection with an armed robbery in central New Albany last month.
New Albany police were notified Nov. 26 about an armed robbery that had occurred on Buncomb Street. The victim said a friend asked him to give two other individuals a ride to a gas station. Shortly after departing, the victim was held at gunpoint and robbed of cash, his cellphone, and a firearm that was in his vehicle.
The New Albany Police Department is seeking Finley as one of the individuals wanted for this armed robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).