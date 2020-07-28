A Memphis man has been arrested in connection with a burglary that occurred June 5 at a New Albany gun store.
The suspect, Dontravius Adams, was arrested July 13 in Memphis. His bond was set at $50,000.
Adams, 27, was wanted in connection with the break-in that occurred at 2A Armaments in downtown New Albany. He was charged with commercial burglary.
Two other suspects are also being sought in connection with the burglary, said New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson. They are Lederrius Brown and Anthony L. Ailsworth.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Brown and Ailsworth with bonds set at $100,000 for commercial burglary.
A safe was also stolen from a convenience store at State Highway 15 and Bankhead Street.
The stolen weapons and safe were recovered by authorities, Robertson said.