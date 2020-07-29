Tupelo Community Theatre has announced auditions for its opening production of its 51st season, Little Shop of Horrors.
The show has been nominated for more than 20 awards winning 11 including Best Musical Off Broadway. Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 30 years and is one of theatre’s favorite shows.
The story tells of meek floral assistant Seymour stumbling across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it blood.
Over time, though, Seymour discovers the plant’s out-of-this-world origins and intent towards global domination.
Those interested in auditioning should email director Tom Booth at 1tct@bellsouth.net before Monday Aug. 10 for more information and to schedule a time.
This diverse cast calls for up to 10 members including three African-American roles, and all will be asked to sing a selection from the show based on their voice part. Show dates are expected to be in mid-October.
For more information visit the TCT website at www.tct.ms or call the TCT office at 662-844-1935.