Products with names such as Cosmic Fog, Superchill, Ooze, Daze and Zen Power filled two tables at the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
The products were seized Wednesday by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the New Albany Police Department after search warrants were issued at four convenience stores.
In many cases, it is unknown what is contained in the products that were seized, officials said.
“We don’t know what it is,” Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said.
The products will be sent to the crime lab for analysis to determine what is in them.
Four suspects were arrested and at this have only been charged with selling tobacco to minors. There could be additional charges once it is determined what the various products contain, said Edwards.
The four stores where the search warrants were executed included two in the city and two in the county. They were the Regal truck stop on State Highway 30 West, the South Central gas station, the Pooleville Quick Stop on State Highway 30 West and J&J Grocery on State Highway 15 South in Ingomar.
Arrested were: Brandi Nicole Rollins, 26, of Etta; Sultan Mohamed Saleh Alshami, 35, of New Albany; Mohamed Fadal, 21, of Pontotoc; and Mussa Rahimee Bander, 23, of Michigan, Miss.
There have been complaints from concerned parents about these products, said the sheriff. The products have become very popular with kids 14-16 years old, he added.
There have been concerns about children coming home high and “messed up,” Edwards said. Officials do not know what kind of harmful chemicals the children are ingesting or what the long term impacts are, he said.
The sheriff said he wants people to know that their concerns have been heard and that something is being done about the problem.
Edwards said he hopes the arrests and search warrants send a message that authorities are not going to tolerate these products being sold to children. The sheriff referred to the products as “poison.” He hopes these arrests stop the products from being sold to children.
One of the products is called Addall. It is very similar to the name of the controlled substance Adderall, which is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Other product names included Sleep Walker, Mr. Fog, CBD Honey Sticks, Snooze CBD Hemp Flower, Colorado CBD, Super Energy and Premium Hemp Smoke. One of the products looks and smells like marijuana, and some of the products are very costly.
If people cannot make a living in the convenience store business without selling these products to children then they need to find something else to do, Edwards said.
Police Chief Chris Robertson said children in the city and the county have been affected by these products. The children do not know what the products contain or how it will affect them, he said.
The fight against these products is ongoing, and prior generations have never experienced anything like this, Robertson said. These are potentially very dangerous substances for children, the chief added. Officials want to control and stop the problem in the city and the county, Robertson said.