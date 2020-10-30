The New Albany Police Department has made a number of methamphetamine-related arrests in recent weeks.
Antonius Brown, 30, of New Albany, was arrested on a warrant Oct. 23 for allegedly selling meth, police said.
Brown was also charged with two counts of auto burglary that occurred around Oct. 22 at the same location on Highland Street. The stolen property was recovered.
In another case, Mark Willard, 50, of Myrtle, was arrested on a warrant Oct. 29 and charged with possession of meth.
Darius Shorter, 26, of Myrtle, was arrested Oct. 21 by the New Albany Police Department on a charge of selling meth. Shorter was already out of jail on a felony burglary bond, which was revoked, and he was held without bond, police said.
Joseph Penson was arrested Oct. 15 by New Albany Police on a charge of sale of meth. Penson, 43, of New Albany, was already out of jail on bond for sale of meth and was held without bond.
Antonio Conners, 32, of New Albany, was arrested Oct. 17 on a charge of sale of meth. Conners was already out of jail on bond and was therefore held without bond.
Ricco Knox, 31, of New Albany, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of sale of meth. Knox was already out of jail on a felony burglary bond and was therefore held without bond.
Susan Downs, 37, of New Albany, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with possession of meth.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office has also made several arrests recently.
John Grooms, 46, of Baldwyn, was arrested after a traffic stop by the sheriff’s office in the East Union area on Oct. 25. Grooms was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and had a Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant, said Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
Rodney Stokes, 35, of Rienzi, was also arrested in the East Union community on Oct. 25 and charged with possession of firearm by felon.
Howard Christensen, 46, of Long Beach, was arrested by the sheriff’s office on State Highway 15 South after a traffic stop on Oct. 26. Christensen was charged with possession of meth and driving while license suspended.
Rodney Stepheny, 28, of Memphis, was arrested by the sheriff’s office Oct. 29 and charged with possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license and expired tag.
Desmond Warrick, 26, no address given, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of paraphernalia.
Donnie Wilson, 45, of New Albany, was arrested by the sheriff’s office Oct. 29 on a traffic stop close to Myrtle and charged with possession of meth.