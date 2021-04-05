A local man has been arrested and charged with attempted aggravated assault after shots were fired March 30 at Shady Dell Park on Standish Street in New Albany, according to police.
Demarcus Jones, 23, turned himself over to police last week, and the second suspect, Charles Brown, 30, of Saltillo, remains at large.
The incident began the afternoon of March 30 at the Reed Street apartments when Brown allegedly pulled out a firearm in the presence of Jones and others, police said. No shots were fired at that time.
Later that afternoon Brown and Jones met at Shady Dell Park. Brown allegedly got out of a vehicle and started shooting multiple times, police said. Jones allegedly returned fire.
No one was hit by gunfire, but two vehicles were struck.
Police received the report of the shooting around 5:38 p.m.
Brown is also wanted on charges of aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.
The New Albany Police Department is seeking help in locating Brown. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to please contact the New Albany Police Department at 662-534-2222 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477. All information reported to Crime Stoppers remains anonymous. Information that results in an arrest can be rewarded.
In a separate incident last week, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a lengthy standoff with a suspect who brandished a handgun, said Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
Randolph Parker, 41, of Blue Springs, was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by felon and some misdemeanors.
Deputies received a call of a domestic violence situation that occurred in Pontotoc County and came over into Union County.
The incident occurred on County Road 205 in the New Harmony community.
The female involved in the situation was picked up by an ambulance and treated.
Deputies spotted Randolph and attempted to stop him, but he did not stop, and there was a brief chase.
Randolph pulled into a driveway and got stuck. Deputies approached the vehicle, and Randolph brandished a weapon, the sheriff said. That is when the standoff started, which was around 11 p.m.
Over 10 hours later the standoff ended after negotiations with the sheriff’s office and members of the Tupelo Police Department. Randolph threw down the pistol, surrendered to deputies and was arrested.