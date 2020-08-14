There are big plans in store for the former B.F. Ford School on Oak Street in New Albany.
The school building, which dates back to 1948, will be developed as a multicultural community development center if all goes as planned.
The origins of the B.F. Ford School actually go back to around 1912 when the Union County Training School was established in a donated house. The house, which served as a school for African American children, burned in 1943.
After the fire, a new school went under construction in 1948, and African American children went there until around 1969.
After integration, black and white children attended the school from around 1971 to around 2000. Then the current elementary on Sam T. Barkley Drive was built.
Cheryl Davis is one of the key players in the project to redevelop the school. Her grandfather was B.F. Ford, whom the school was named after. B.F. Ford served as principal of the Union County Training School from 1921 to 1950 when he passed away. The school was named after him following his death.
Currently, the former B.F. Ford School is home to Union County Head Start and the New Albany Boys & Girls Club. The Boys and Girls Club and Head Start will remain in the building.
Penny Blissett, who is also active in bringing new life to the school, said the entire building will be refurbished, including the gym and cafeteria. She explained that a nonprofit status is being established for the Multicultural Community Development Center.
A structural engineer to assess the building is currently be sought, and then an architect will be brought in, Blissett said. She and Davis want the building’s exterior to maintain its historic look. But the inside of the building will be transformed into a modern facility focused on education and workforce development, they said.
“For the workforce development portion of it, we’ll be partnering with Toyota and local manufacturing companies,” said Blissett. “We’re wanting to partner with any manufacturing company in the area.”
That part of the building will be aimed at helping youth gain skills to go into the workforce, Blissett said. Davis said there will also be an area of the building where people can set up small businesses. In addition, there will be a recording studio for people interested in music.
And they want to upgrade the cafeteria so people who want to be chefs can generate revenue and learn about culinary arts. There could be evenings in which people could come to the building and sample food, and a garden could be planted on site to serve locally grown vegetables, Davis noted.
Additionally, there will be three to five studio apartments where people can stay overnight if they are traveling through New Albany. For instance, people using the Tanglefoot Trail may want to stay in one of the apartments for the night.
But using the building as an education center is what Blissett and Davis want to highlight. There could be ACT training classes, seminars and workshops. The auditorium could be used for meetings and conferences.
The performing arts is another area of importance for the building. Blissett’s dad, Robert Johnson, was co-founder of the famous musical team Mosley and Johnson. She said there could be part of the building devoted to piano lessons and guitar lessons, and a recording studio would also be available for musicians.
“We want to use a portion of the building to have a recording studio inside of the school,” she said.
Davis noted that there are people with talent who have not been able to grow their skills because “they don’t have the opportunity or anywhere to go. So that is what we’re hoping to offer.”
In terms of workforce development, there could be a mock assembly line where participants could learn skills so they are ready to go into the workforce.
There would also be an incubator portion of the building to help establish small businesses. Blissett noted that small businesses that are just getting started often do not have a lot of money to spend on rent. There would be spaces inside the building where people could come in and start a business without so much overhead expense.
There is a stakeholders meeting for the project Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m., and the community is invited to take part over Zoom. The link to the Zoom meeting will be available Aug. 24 on Facebook at Multi-Cultural Community Development Center Initiative.
Blissett said her group wants to work “hand-in-hand” with the city on the project. The goal is to develop the building so that it enhances and improves the community, she said. In the future, other buildings could be constructed on the property.