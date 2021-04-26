Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County will host their annual baby fair on Saturday, May 1 from 10:00 am until 11:30 am in the parking lot located behind the hospital.
The event is free to the community, and parking will be available near the tent area. New and expectant moms are encouraged to attend.
The goal of the event is to give expectant mothers access to local resources and experts that can help them make the best possible choices for their babies.
Activities and vendors include local medical clinics, car seat safety, children’s finger-printing for siblings, free gifts, information on lactation, home safety, community resources, and more.
“This event provides important educational information and resources for new and expectant mothers to ensure they have what they need for their baby,” said Cheryl Hodges, nurse manager of the Women’s Center at Baptist Union County. “This is a great opportunity for moms to interact with medical providers and infant experts.”
To find out more about the event, please call 662-538-2397.