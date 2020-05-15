Baptist Union County in New Albany has been named a 2020 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
This annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2020.
“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from The Chartis Center for Rural Health,” said James Grantham, CEO at Baptist Union County. “Our health care professionals here at Baptist Union County work hard every day to ensure the quality and safety of the health care we provide. We’re thankful to have such a talented and dedicated team.”
Based entirely on publicly available data, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Utilizing 50 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market-, value- and finance-based categories.
“The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital award program reminds us that rural providers haven’t lost touch with their mission and are committed to delivering better quality, better outcomes and better patient satisfaction,” said Michael Topchik, national leader with The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “It’s a pleasure to be able to not only recognize this year’s recipients, but our larger group of top 100 alumni as we celebrate 10 years of The Hospital Strength INDEX.”